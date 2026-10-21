There were 165 combat engagements on the front lines over the past 24 hours – General Staff

Since the start of the day on October 21, 165 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops have been recorded along the front line. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its summary as of 10:00 p.m.

The enemy carried out 49 airstrikes, dropped 165 guided bombs, deployed 6,512 kamikaze drones, and fired 2,044 rounds at positions and populated areas.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, since the start of the day, the occupiers have carried out one airstrike, dropped two guided bombs, and fired 37 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas, one of which involved the use of a multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS).

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units three times in the areas around the settlements of Starytsia, Vovchanski Khutory, and toward the settlement of Izbytske.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy attempted six times to advance its positions, conducting assault operations toward Radkivka.

Nine attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled in the Lyman direction in the areas of the settlements of Kolodyazi, Zarichne, and toward the settlements of Hluschenkove, Derylove, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defense Forces repelled one attempt by the invaders to advance toward Mykolaivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy did not conduct any assault operations.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy assaults: near the town of Kostiantynivka and toward Novopavlivka.

The enemy carried out nineteen attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Sofiivka, Dobropillia, Bilytske, Molodetske, and toward the settlements of Vilne, Kucheriv Yar, Hannivka, Svitle, Krasnopodillia, Serhiivka, and Muravka. Two of the enemy’s assaults are still ongoing. According to preliminary estimates, 62 occupiers were neutralized here today, and 18 were wounded; five vehicles, four special equipment units, one UAV command post, a fuel and lubricants depot, and 66 enemy shelters were destroyed. Two vehicles, one artillery system, one special equipment unit, four UAV command posts, and 136 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 220 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or neutralized.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched one attack toward Ternove.

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defense Forces repelled nine enemy attacks toward the settlements of Rizdvyanka, Dolynka, Hirke, and Yegorivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupiers made one attempt to improve their position by attacking toward Pavlivka.

In the Dnipro sector, the occupiers did not conduct any assault operations.

In other sectors, there were no significant changes in the situation.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian defense forces struck military facilities of the Russian army. Targets included a command post, a repair unit, logistics depots, and enemy troop concentrations in the Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions.

As a result of previous strikes on Russian territory, damage to a number of enemy fuel and energy facilities has been confirmed. These include, in particular, the “Samara” Linear Production and Dispatch Station (LPD) in the Samara region and the “Astrakhan” gas processing plant in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation.

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