Service members of the 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade successfully evacuated a wounded comrade in the Kozacholopansk direction of the Kharkiv region. Two ground-based robotic systems—"Gimli" and "Ardal"—were used for the operation.

During the evacuation, the “Gimli” robot, carrying the wounded soldier, got stuck in the mud, so the other system, “Ardal,” helped pull it out. In total, the operation lasted more than six hours.

However, on the way, the robotic system got stuck in the mud in the middle of an open field. To continue the evacuation, the military sent a second robotic system—“Ardal”—to assist.

Despite its small size, “Ardal” was able to pull “Gimli” out of the mud, after which it continued on its way with the wounded soldier.

As a result, the Ukrainian defenders successfully completed the evacuation.

The operation was carried out by an operator with the call sign “Predator” and a navigator named “Passat” under the command of squad leader “Black.”

Footage of the rescue operation, which lasted more than six hours, was released by soldiers of the 58th Mechanized Infantry Brigade.

Over the course of three days, the Russians attacked energy and oil and gas infrastructure about 60 times.

Two Su-30 fighter jets crashed in Russia in a single day.

A Su-30SM fighter jet crashed in Russia’s Kaliningrad Oblast. Both pilots ejected but sustained injuries.

Prior to that, a Tu-95MS strategic bomber crashed in Russia.

Also, a Mi-8 military helicopter crashed in Russia’s Voronezh region.

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