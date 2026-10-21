Video: Russia Destroyed Part of the Epicenter in Rivne Oblast

On October 20, Russian troops repeatedly attacked the “Epicenter” hypermarket in the Rivne region. The strikes caused a massive fire, and rescue workers released photos of the damage.

Extinguishing the fire at the hypermarket was complicated by the high fire load and the threat of further strikes. Rescue workers were forced to retreat to safe areas.

It is reported that four people were injured as a result of the attack, and three of them were hospitalized.

“The fire has been extinguished. Forty-six rescue workers and 13 pieces of equipment from the State Emergency Service were involved in the firefighting efforts,” the emergency service reported.

Rescuers also shared footage showing how they battled the fire at “Epicenter” following the shelling. The hypermarket was engulfed in intense flames, and thick black smoke rose above the building. Photos and videos show significant damage to the building.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/document-5388701243575146708.mp4

Source: State Emergency Service

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