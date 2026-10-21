In Luhansk, drones attacked the former Ukrtelecom building

Dozens of explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied city of Luhansk during a drone attack. According to reports, the building of the former “Ukrtelecom” was hit.

Drones attacked the former “Ukrtelecom” building in Luhansk, which is currently controlled by the occupiers. As noted by Exilenova+, the following were targeted:

the occupying operator “Lugacom”;

the Telecommunications Services Center;

the Center for Information Technology and Technical Support.

The channel clarified that “Lugacom” provides mobile communications, internet access, and data transmission services in the occupied Luhansk region. As of this publication, there is no official information regarding the consequences of the attack or possible damage.

Source: Exilenova+

Earlier reports indicated that Kremenchuk was under attack by Russian forces.

The number of casualties following the Russian Federation’s attack on Kremenchuk has risen to 34.

As a reminder, at least two people were killed in Kyiv as a result of a nighttime attack.

Russia struck Zaporizhzhia’s transportation infrastructure.

Russia also struck Dnipro with ballistic missiles, damaging a facility.

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