The President of Finland announced progress in the peace talks in Norway

Finnish President Alexander Stubb described the latest round of talks involving representatives from the United States, Ukraine, and European partners as successful, noting that real progress had been made on two conceptual levels.

According to Stubb, within the strategic framework, the participants in the consultations agreed on key security and economic elements of a peaceful settlement, which were developed based on the results of previous discussions in Miami. In addition, in the short term, the parties addressed issues related to strengthening air defense, protecting critical infrastructure, and a possible partial ceasefire to ensure food and energy security.

The Finnish leader emphasized that U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff will present the agreed-upon proposals during his visit to St. Petersburg. Despite the current public outcry, Stubb noted the successful progress of the negotiation process at the technical level and stressed the importance of urgently implementing the agreed-upon steps to end hostilities.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine.

Steve Witkoff, Special Representative of U.S. President Donald Trump, is scheduled to travel to St. Petersburg on October 21 to meet with Russian leaders. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre announced these plans following talks involving Witkoff and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The parties discussed Ukraine’s security, post-war reconstruction, territorial issues, and the future of European security.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. Special Presidential Representative Steve Witkoff began talks in Oslo, the capital of Norway. Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Støre also joined the meeting. The talks are taking place following the early conclusion of the previous meeting between the Ukrainian and American delegations in Miami.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Norway on October 20 , where he has scheduled a series of meetings with international partners. Key topics of the talks include peace efforts, strengthening air defense , and joint production .

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