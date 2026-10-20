This summer, 13 million Ukrainian books were destroyed as a result of Russian attacks

This summer, the Russians destroyed 13 million books, carrying out targeted strikes against Ukrainian publishing houses and warehouses.

To address the consequences of these hostile attacks, the Ministry of Culture, together with the government, is developing a comprehensive package of measures to support the book publishing industry. In particular, a special book initiative is planned to be launched next year as part of the presidential initiative “Tysiachovesna.” It is believed that priority will be given to translations of Ukrainian classics, as well as publications on Ukrainian art, history, and culture.

At the same time, legislative measures are being prepared to expand the “eBook” program to include parents of newborns and to introduce state subsidies to offset the cost of renting space for bookstores. The possibility of utilizing mechanisms from the “Made in Ukraine” program is also being considered, including grants for resuming production, preferential lending, and insurance against war risks.

Source: Ukrinform.

Ukrainian schools have already received 88% of the 9th-grade textbooks, despite the destruction of part of the print run as a result of Russian missile strikes on printing facilities. The Education Committee reported that they plan to complete the delivery of all lost books by October 5.

The Russian shelling of Kyiv on September 23 damaged the telecommunications networks of the online bookstore “Knyharnya Ye.” As a result, some of the company’s services are temporarily unavailable.

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