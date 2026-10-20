Russian attacks damaged Oschadbank branches in Kyiv and Dubno

On October 20, two Oschadbank branches—one in Kyiv and one in Dubno, Rivne Oblast—were damaged as a result of Russian attacks.

In Dubno, a Russian drone struck a shopping center where the bank branch was located. According to preliminary reports, the branch’s property was completely destroyed.

In the capital, a branch on Vasylkivska Street was damaged. Bank employees and customers were not injured in either incident.

Oschadbank is coordinating with local authorities, the State Emergency Service, and other agencies to address the aftermath of the attacks.

Source: Oschadbank

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14 in Lutsk, a fire broke out at an oil depot after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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