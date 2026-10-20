Four servicemen from the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were successfully evacuated from the front lines in the Zaporizhzhia region, where they had been stationed continuously for nearly a year.

Attempts to carry out the rotation had been made previously, but due to the open terrain, any movement was monitored by enemy drones. Previous replacement groups came under fire, suffered casualties, and were forced to return, and one of them was killed on the way to the positions. The operation was only successfully carried out after a change in weather conditions, when fog and rain set in, limiting visibility for enemy aerial reconnaissance.

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After leaving their positions, the soldiers walked 18 kilometers for three days to the assembly point, after which they were evacuated by armored vehicles through a high-risk zone to medical personnel. The soldiers are currently undergoing treatment and rehabilitation.

Source: 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Soldiers from the Group 10 special forces unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, during a seven-week special operation in the Sumy region, thwarted the Russian troops’ offensive plans and prevented the cutting off of Ukrainian supply routes.

Andriy Biletsky, commander of the Third Army Corps, recorded a video address directly from Sviatohirsk. He stated that the city remains under the control of the Ukrainian military, thereby refuting claims by Russian leadership regarding the alleged capture of the town.

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