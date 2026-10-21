Trump says Zelensky should seek peace deal — Al Jazeera

In the United States, President Donald Trump said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should seek an agreement to end the war that Russia, as an aggressor state, is waging against Ukraine. Trump also said that Russia has an “unlimited” supply of people to take part in hostilities. He added that Zelensky could have reached a “better deal” after their meeting in the Oval Office in February 2025. Al Jazeera reports.

Talks in Oslo

On Tuesday, Zelensky met in Oslo with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and European leaders to discuss ending Russia’s war against Ukraine. After the talks, the Ukrainian president said that his country has “clear ideas” on achieving peace.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine is united with its European partners in this work and wants the United States to convey these ideas to the Russian side. He named a move toward a potential trilateral meeting of leaders to discuss issues that only they can resolve as one of the important ideas. Zelensky also said that Witkoff was due to travel to Russia on Wednesday to continue the talks.

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Asked about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump said there was “tremendous” hatred between them. According to him, it is difficult for the two leaders to be in the same room, but he does not care exactly how an agreement is reached.

Starshield restrictions

Last week, Ukrainian officials reported a slowdown in Starshield, the military version of SpaceX’s Starlink satellite system. Ukraine uses this technology for communications and reconnaissance to counter Russian attacks.

It is unknown who exactly imposed the restrictions on access to Starshield. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said that Starshield systems are owned and controlled by the US government, while decisions on speed or usage restrictions are made by the US military and the president. Reuters, citing two US officials and a Western official, reported that the order came from the White House. At the same time, The Wall Street Journal wrote that US officials blamed Musk for the slowdown. Trump and US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth denied that the government had ordered such restrictions.

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