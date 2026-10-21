"Krasnoye & Beloye," Russia's largest chain of liquor stores, has reduced the volume of goods it accepts at its warehouses due to the threat of drone attacks.

According to sources interviewed by the publication, the retailer now accepts only 25–30% of its previous volume per delivery—roughly one-third of a truckload.

At the same time, “Krasnoye & Beloye” is currently the only major retail chain in Russia to have taken such measures.

One source noted that the company is concerned about the safety of its expensive alcoholic beverages stored in its warehouses.

The company itself confirmed changes to its logistics and warehousing systems.

“We are testing various approaches to reduce the volume of inventory held at any given time in each specific warehouse,” Krasnoye & Beloye stated.

The company explained that the new scheme involves delivering smaller batches more frequently. This should help reduce the time products spend in distribution centers and decrease the volume of inventory concentrated in a single warehouse.

This was reported by Russian media, citing informed sources.

As a reminder, operators of the “Hornet” unit are striking trucks used by Russian troops to resupply their forces in the temporarily occupied south of Ukraine.

Andriy Biletsky, commander of the Third Army Corps, recorded a video message directly from Svyatogorsk. He stated that the city remains under the control of the Ukrainian military, thereby refuting claims by Russian leadership that the town had allegedly been captured.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the strengthening of Ukrainian positions in the Donetsk region through the creation of two reinforced task forces. Their commanders will be Heroes of Ukraine Denys Prokopenko and Andriy Biletsky. Zelenskyy also announced that he had awarded Biletsky the “Golden Star” of the Hero of Ukraine.

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