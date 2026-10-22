US President Donald Trump said that, in his view, ending Russia’s war — the aggressor state — against Ukraine is now closer than ever before. He said that several days ago he discussed with Vladimir Putin the possibility of ending the war. RMF24 reports.

Meetings of the US special envoy

US President’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff held meetings over the past two days with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin, president of Russia, the aggressor state.

Witkoff described the talks as constructive and also announced his intention to continue them at a lower level. At the same time, he acknowledged that a significant amount of work still needs to be done to achieve a result.

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Trump’s statements

Trump said that the United States is holding talks with Russia to end the war in Ukraine. He also expressed satisfaction that, according to him, Russia had not joined the conflict with Iran.

As RMF24 notes, Trump has repeatedly said before that the end of the war in Ukraine is close.

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