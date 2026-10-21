Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not currently considering the possibility of an energy truce with Ukraine. Moscow’s position on this issue remains unchanged.

According to a Kremlin spokesperson, Russia allegedly seeks a complete end to the war, rather than a temporary cessation of hostilities.

“Russia needs peace, not a ceasefire,” Peskov stated.

He also noted that a complete resolution of the Russian-Ukrainian war is impossible without the participation of Ukrainian officials.

“Someone there has to make a responsible decision,” the Kremlin spokesman added, without specifying exactly whom he was referring to.

Dmitry Peskov also commented on recent remarks by Finnish President Alexander Stubb regarding the search for ways to peacefully resolve Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Earlier, Stubb reported that during a meeting of Ukrainian, American, and European delegations in Norway, new ideas had been developed regarding ending the war with Russia. According to him, the relevant proposals are to be forwarded to the Kremlin for review.

The Finnish president emphasized that achieving peace requires patience and active efforts, yet the war continues to claim lives.

“In my experience, peace requires patience, but, unfortunately, war won’t wait. People are dying every day. Our task is to do everything possible to put an end to this. And I think today marks a step in the right direction,” Alexander Stubb said.

The Kremlin reacted critically to these remarks. Peskov stated that reiterating the pan-European position on Ukraine is unlikely to contribute to resolving the conflict.

“In my view, reiterating the pan-European position on Ukraine is unlikely to be a constructive contribution to the settlement,” said the Kremlin spokesperson.

This was stated by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

In the week following U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of an energy ceasefire, Russia attacked Ukraine’s energy and oil and gas sectors 76 times. During this time, Russian forces launched nearly 2,700 attack drones, 1,700 aerial bombs, and 66 missiles at Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia continues to strike critical infrastructure and is attempting to leave Ukrainians without electricity.

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to offer Russian dictator Vladimir Putin new terms favorable to the Kremlin if Moscow complies with Washington’s demand for a ceasefire with Ukraine.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has officially confirmed strikes on energy and communications infrastructure in Ukraine, despite the “energy ceasefire” announced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

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