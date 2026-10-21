Over the past few weeks, Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have stepped up their activities in the border areas of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions. The highest number of enemy infiltration attempts has been recorded in the Sumy region.

“Over the past few weeks, sabotage and reconnaissance groups have become somewhat more active. This primarily concerns the Sumy region. Several instances of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups attempting to infiltrate have also been recorded within the Chernihiv region,” Demchenko said.

According to the spokesperson, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are deploying counter-sabotage reserves and technical means to detect Russian groups in a timely manner and prevent them from carrying out their plans.

In addition, the number of attacks by Russian infantry groups has increased somewhat recently in the Sumy region. They are most frequently detected in the Shostka and Konotop districts. At the same time, the intensity of the enemy’s use of forces in this direction is still lower than in the Kharkiv region.

Andriy Demchenko emphasized that the future situation will depend, in particular, on whether Russia has additional manpower available.

“But again, if Russia finds additional manpower resources, first and foremost, we should expect that attacks may intensify within the Sumy region as well. In the Chernihiv region, for example, we have not recorded any enemy infantry groups along the border for quite some time now,” Demchenko said.

Thus, the greatest activity by Russian sabotage groups is currently observed in the Sumy region, while in the Chernihiv region, attempts by sabotage groups to infiltrate have been recorded only in isolated cases.

Andriy Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, reported this during a televised marathon.

Russian troops have advanced near the village of Krynychne in the Polohivsky District of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Over the past day, 269 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines in Ukraine. Among the specified sectors, Russian troops carried out the most intense assaults in the Kostiantynivka sector, where 37 attacks took place.

One person was killed as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv; a drone struck a 24-story building.

As a reminder, Russian drones attacked Kyiv, causing fires in two districts.

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

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