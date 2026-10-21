Ukrainian military personnel are using ground-based robotic systems to set up barriers

The Ukrainian Defense Forces demonstrated the process of installing fortification barriers on the front lines using a wheeled ground-based robotic system (NRK). The use of ground drones allows for potentially dangerous engineering work to be carried out in open terrain without directly endangering the lives of service members.

To carry out these tasks, the wheeled platform was equipped with a special inclined frame holding a massive coil of wire. Thanks to this modification, soldiers of the 16th Separate Support Brigade can install barriers automatically while an operator controls the platform from a safe distance.

Today, Ukraine is a world leader in the combat use of UAVs. According to the data provided, in units of the Third Army Corps, ground drones are already operating as part of full-fledged units, meeting up to 80% of the infantry’s needs and carrying out about 90% of evacuations of seriously wounded soldiers from the front lines.

Source: Ukrainian Ground Forces.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine authorized the deployment of the Shablya MK19(M) remotely controlled combat module in the armed forces. It is equipped with an MK19 40-mm automatic grenade launcher.

Recently, the DOT Defense Procurement Agency fully contracted the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ requirement for tactical headsets for 2026. A total of 40,000 units of equipment were procured.

As a reminder, the DOT Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has contracted for the supply of 99.5% of the verified requirements of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service for winter clothing and equipment for the 2026–2027 season.

The Ministry of Defense has standardized and approved the use of “Nebokray” mobile workshops by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The system is designed for the repair and maintenance of drones.

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