Downtime at ports on the Black and Azov Seas could cost Russia up to $2.2 billion a month

Russia's financial losses due to the shutdown of ports on the Black and Azov Seas could reach $2.2 billion per month.

These estimates come from the company that operates the Taman terminals.

According to Russian media reports, cargo turnover in the region fell by 95–100% in September, while passenger traffic dropped by 85%. Due to the suspension of port operations, many employees have been placed on unpaid leave.

The governor of the Krasnodar Krai has appealed to the federal government to allocate funds to pay workers’ salaries, maintain idle infrastructure, and cover electricity and other expenses.

The proposed measures also include financial support for businesses affected by the suspension of transportation, specifically compensation for interest on loans.

As a reminder, in one of the most prestigious areas of the Moscow Region—Rublyovka—long lines have formed at gas stations due to a fuel shortage. Local residents are sharing videos of traffic jams near gas stations.

The Kremlin has issued guidelines on how to report on the gasoline shortage.

The fuel crisis in Russia is intensifying: gasoline is running out at gas stations and lines are growing.

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