Russia produces about 110 ballistic missiles each month — Main Intelligence Directorate

As of October, Russia is producing about 110 ballistic missiles and up to 4,000 attack drones per month.

The overall capacity of the Russian defense-industrial complex allows it to produce more than 200 missiles per month.

According to intelligence reports, Russia has about 115 Iskander-M ballistic missiles and can produce up to 65 such missiles per month. Its stockpile of “Kalibr” cruise missiles totals about 450 units, “Onyx” anti-ship missiles—over 600, and “Zircon” missiles—over 120.

The Russians also have about 6,200 “Geran” drones of various types. Each month, they produce approximately 4,000 jet-powered and 2,000 conventional “Geran-2” drones. According to the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), production of “Kinzhal” missiles has been temporarily suspended.

Intelligence reports indicate that the Russian defense industry has reached its planned production target of about 10,000 drones per month, including strike drones, decoys, and reconnaissance variants.

Source: nv

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14 in Lutsk, a fire broke out at an oil depot after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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