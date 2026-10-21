As a result of the Russian attack, more than 30,000 residents of the city of Samara and the Pavlohrad and Synelnykiv districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast were left without electricity. Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional military administration, reported the power outage. Utility workers will begin restoration work as soon as the security situation allows.

Russian shelling caused power outages in the city of Samar, as well as in the Pavlohrad and Synelnykiv districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. According to Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, more than 30,000 residents were left without power due to the attack.

Utility workers plan to restore power as soon as the security situation allows. At present, the ability to carry out the work depends on whether new shelling will endanger the specialists.

The day before, Russia struck a critical infrastructure facility in Dnipro

Earlier, on the afternoon of October 21, Russian troops attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Dnipro. The regional military administration also reported the strike. This is not the first report of the consequences of Russian attacks on the region in recent days. Power outages in Samara and two districts of the region have compounded the problems for residents who have been left without electricity.

Power restoration is expected to begin as soon as it is safe for repair crews to work. No information on the exact timing of when power will be restored has been provided yet. This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.

Since the evening of October 20, Russian troops have attacked three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 30 times using drones, artillery, and missiles. A 50-year-old man was injured as a result of the shelling.

Since the evening of October 19, Russian troops have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times. The shelling damaged private homes, infrastructure, and vehicles, and caused a fire.

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