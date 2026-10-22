Poland lifts warning after Russian attack on Ukraine — RMF24

On the evening of October 21, Poland’s Government Security Centre sent a warning to residents of the Lublin Voivodeship due to a Russian air attack on the territory of Ukraine. The message stated that the situation was being monitored and that Polish aircraft were operating in Poland’s airspace.

Warning for the Lublin Voivodeship

As RMF24 reports, residents of 20 counties received the alert: Puławy, Opole Lubelskie, Lublin, Kraśnik, Janów, Włodawa, Łęczna, Świdnik, Chełm, Krasnystaw, Hrubieszów, Zamość, Tomaszów, Biłgoraj, Łuków, Biała Podlaska, Ryki, Radzyń, Parczew and Lubartów.

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The warning was also sent to residents of Lublin, Chełm, Zamość and Biała Podlaska. The Government Security Centre urged people to await further messages regarding the situation.

No airspace violations recorded

After 23:00, the alert was lifted. According to Poland’s Government Security Centre, no violations of Poland’s airspace were observed.

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