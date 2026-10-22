Ukraine is asking Sweden for help with missiles for the Patriot and IRIS-T systems

Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara held talks with Swedish Defense Minister Paul Jonsson. The two sides discussed the consequences of Russia’s overnight attack and Ukraine’s need to strengthen its air defense. Specifically, they discussed missiles for the Patriot and IRIS-T systems, Swedish man-portable air defense systems, and training for Ukrainian crews operating Gripen aircraft.

During his conversation with his Swedish counterpart, Paul Jonsson, Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara described the consequences of the overnight Russian strike and emphasized the need to strengthen the protection of Ukrainian airspace as quickly as possible. One of the main topics of discussion was interceptor missiles for the U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems. According to Khmara, Ukraine needs to strengthen its defense against ballistic missiles as quickly as possible.

“Right now, it is crucial to strengthen our response to ballistic threats as quickly as possible. Specifically, this involves interceptors for the Patriot system. Ukraine is ready to work with partners on various supply mechanisms. Every delivery of interceptors and every opportunity to protect people, civilian infrastructure, and critical infrastructure is important to us,” the minister emphasized.

The Ministry of Defense explained that Ukraine already has contracted quantities of missiles for the Patriot system. At the same time, the Ukrainian side is asking partners to transfer some interceptors from their own stockpiles. In return, Ukraine is prepared to receive the missiles allocated to it at a later date, in accordance with future deliveries. This approach should help Ukraine obtain the necessary ammunition more quickly and strengthen its air defense in the face of Russian attacks.

Separately, the ministers discussed accelerating the delivery of missiles for the IRIS-T air defense systems. They also addressed Ukraine’s need for Swedish man-portable air defense systems and ammunition for them. The Ministry of Defense emphasized that further deliveries of such weapons remain crucial for the country’s defense. Another topic of discussion was the Swedish Gripen fighter jets. According to representatives of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, crew training is proceeding as planned. “Another area of focus is the Gripen aircraft. Ukraine and Sweden are proceeding with crew training as planned,” the Defense Ministry reported.

Yevhen Khmara emphasized that the transfer of these aircraft, along with their armaments, could significantly strengthen the Ukrainian Air Force. In particular, this will help Ukraine more effectively counter Russian guided bombs, which pose a threat to cities near the front lines. At the end of the conversation, the minister thanked Sweden for its consistent support of Ukraine. The parties discussed the need for weapons to help defend Ukrainian cities, people, and critical infrastructure from Russian attacks. This was reported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on Facebook.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara met with servicemen from combat units to discuss the needs of the front lines, the effectiveness of command and control, and ways to reduce casualties among Ukrainian defenders.

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