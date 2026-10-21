A Russian drone struck the Metro shopping center in Rivne Oblast

The Russian army struck a Metro retail store in the Rivne region. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured as a result of the shelling.

According to Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, all relevant agencies and emergency services are working at the scene. Final details regarding the extent of the damage and the consequences of the enemy attack are currently being determined.

The day before, on October 20, Russian troops also repeatedly attacked another retail facility in the Rivne region—the “Epicenter” hypermarket. The shelling caused a large-scale fire; four people were injured, three of whom were hospitalized.

Source: Rivne Regional State Administration.

On October 21, Russian troops struck Dnipro, hitting a critical infrastructure facility. No information on the consequences of the attack has been provided yet.

As a reminder, Russia attacked Uman, causing fires in a hypermarket and a residential building.

Prior to that, Russia attacked the Cherkasy region with drones: a high-rise building was damaged in Uman.

One person was killed as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv; a drone struck a 24-story building.

Earlier, Russian drones attacked Kyiv, causing fires in two districts.

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

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