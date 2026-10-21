Russia is ready to resume trilateral talks involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine in the first half of November.

This was stated by Putin’s aide, Yuri Ushakov.

According to him, the main topic of the upcoming talks will be the establishment of a security framework for Russia and Ukraine after the war ends.

Ushakov also reported that during Putin’s meeting with U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, significant attention was paid to the implementation of agreements regarding the supply of diesel fuel.

The meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Vladimir Putin concluded after three hours of talks.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin told U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff that Moscow is ready to assist Washington in resolving the situation surrounding Iran. The Kremlin leader also expressed interest in resuming economic cooperation with the United States.

Read us on