U.S. President Donald Trump is seeking to secure a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia in December during the G20 summit in Miami.

The event is set to take place at a golf club owned by the U.S. president, according to The Atlantic, citing sources.

According to Trump’s advisers, he sees himself as a mediator between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin during the signing of the peace agreement. To this end, the U.S. president may exert pressure on Ukraine.

As the publication notes, if such an agreement is reached, the signing ceremony will take place at one of Trump’s own properties.

Source: The Atlantic

The meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Vladimir Putin concluded after three hours of talks.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin told U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff that Moscow is ready to help Washington resolve the situation surrounding Iran. The Kremlin leader also expressed interest in resuming economic cooperation with the United States.

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