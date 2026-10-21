Private air defense units in Ukraine are already showing results in taking down Russian drones, particularly the “Shahed” jet drones. At the same time, the number of confirmed takedowns remains small for now, and such initiatives have not yet become widespread.

According to representatives of the manufacturer, only a few successful examples of private air defense units are currently known to the public. These are primarily large state-owned and private corporations that have sufficient financial resources to develop such units.

“At present, only a few successful examples of private air defense units are publicly known; these are predominantly large state-owned and private corporations that have the financial capacity to invest in this,” the company noted.

“Wild Hornets” confirmed that private air defense units are indeed destroying Russian aerial targets. However, these are still isolated cases rather than a widespread phenomenon involving hundreds of downed targets each month.

The company emphasizes that such initiatives are already yielding tangible results, although their impact on Ukraine’s overall air defense situation remains limited for now.

“The ‘Night Hornets’ have already shot down more than 60 targets. Given the overall context, this gives reason to assert that it is currently the most successful private air defense unit in Ukraine,” the company added.

The manufacturer also expects to significantly increase the effectiveness of private air defense once it establishes mass production of interceptor drones designed to destroy jet-powered drones.

According to company representatives, scaling up the production of such interceptors could increase the units’ effectiveness severalfold.

Looking ahead, as noted by “Wild Hornets,” once the effectiveness of this model is confirmed, it will be possible to expand their own private air defense network in line with available resources.

Thus, the further development of private air defense will depend on the effectiveness of intercepting Russian drones, mass production capabilities, and funding.

A representative of “Wild Hornets” discussed this in an interview.

On the night of October 21, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with cruise missiles and 186 strike drones of various types. Ukrainian air defense shot down or neutralized 150 enemy UAVs; another 10 attack drones remained in the air as of 8:30 a.m.

One person was killed as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv; a drone struck a 24-story building.

As a reminder, Russian drones attacked Kyiv, causing fires in two districts.

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

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