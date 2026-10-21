Russia has attacked Uman again; a student dormitory has been damaged

On the morning of October 21, Russian troops continued their attack on Uman in the Cherkasy region following a turbulent night. One of the drones crashed on the grounds of Uman National University, damaging a student dormitory.

This was reported by Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration.

According to Taburets, the Russian army continued shelling the city after a turbulent night. The occupiers used Geran-type rocket-powered drones to attack civilian infrastructure.

Around 8:00 a.m., one of the UAVs crashed on the grounds of Uman National University. According to preliminary reports, windows in the dormitory and a residential building were damaged.

About an hour later, a Russian drone struck a private home. A woman was injured in the strike. She was taken to a hospital, where she is receiving the necessary medical care.

All necessary emergency services are on the scene. An operational headquarters has been established to coordinate efforts to address the consequences of this military-related emergency.

According to the head of the Regional State Administration, the main task now is to carry out the most urgent work as quickly as possible. Regional authorities are also maintaining constant communication with city authorities to coordinate efforts.

As a reminder, Russia attacked Uman, causing fires to break out in a hypermarket and a residential building.

Prior to this, Russia attacked the Cherkasy region with drones: a high-rise building in Uman was damaged.

One person was killed as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv; a drone struck a 24-story building.

Earlier, Russian drones attacked Kyiv, causing fires in two districts.

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

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