Video: A Kyiv resident who was injured spoke about the Russian strike on a building in the Svyatoshynsky District

In Kyiv, a 28-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were killed as a result of a Russian attack on the morning of October 21. In the Svyatoshynsky district, debris from a drone caused a fire in an apartment on the 20th floor of a high-rise building; two other people were injured.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office. A pretrial investigation has been launched into the attack under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—regarding a war crime that resulted in the loss of life.

The investigation is being conducted by investigators from the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Kyiv and the Kyiv region under the procedural supervision of the city prosecutor’s office.

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A resident of the building who was injured described her experience during the strike. According to her, people fled the damaged high-rise building barefoot, running across broken glass in an attempt to save their lives.

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Source: Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office

Three people, including a 16-year-old child, were injured as a result of the Russian attack on the Poltava region.

One person was killed as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv; a drone struck a 24-story building.

As a reminder, Russian drones attacked Kyiv, causing fires in two districts.

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

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