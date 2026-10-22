The Russian Ministry of Justice will release information on Russians who are in hiding abroad

The Russian Ministry of Justice is developing a public registry of citizens who are abroad and evading the serving of their sentences in Russia. This was announced by Oleg Sviridenko, Deputy Minister of Justice of the Russian Federation.

The registry will be posted on the ministry’s official website, specifying the grounds for imposing restrictions. The list will be compiled based on submissions from the aggressor’s domestic agencies regarding individuals evading criminal or administrative punishment, particularly under articles concerning the discrediting of the Russian military. Fourteen types of restrictions will be applied to those on the list, including the freezing of bank accounts, seizure of property, a ban on registering real estate and vehicles, and restrictions on accessing financial services.

Source: TASS.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has significantly expanded its persecution of its own citizens outside the country. According to Mariana Katsarova, the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Russia, the number of documented cases of transnational repression has increased eightfold over the past three years.

Russia is attempting to enlist Interpol to issue an international arrest warrant for Ukrainian media expert and activist Iryna Zemlyana. The Ukrainian side views these actions as an attempt at political persecution.

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