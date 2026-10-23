Russia damaged four buildings at the Pedagogical University in Sumy

On the night of October 23, four buildings of the State Pedagogical University in Sumy were damaged as a result of a Russian attack. The report provided does not contain any information about other consequences of the strike.

Oleksandr Lysenko, the mayor of Sumy, reported this on Telegram.

“The Pedagogical University in Sumy was damaged by a Russian attack,” Lysenko said.

He noted that four buildings of the university were damaged, and more than 200 windows were shattered.

According to First Vice Rector Hanna Zaikina, the shelling caused significant damage; in particular, the university’s central building was the hardest hit. No staff members were injured; they managed to take shelter in time.

She added that students are primarily studying remotely, with the exception of certain majors that use a hybrid learning format.

Source: Oleksandr Lysenko

As a reminder, Russia launched a massive drone attack on Sumy, resulting in casualties and destruction.

Meanwhile, in Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast, the death toll has risen following a Russian strike on a market.

Russia also attacked Dnipro and the surrounding region nearly 20 times over the course of the evening, resulting in casualties.

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