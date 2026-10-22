In the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol, the Russian FSB detained a local resident born in 1969.

He is suspected of collaborating with the Security Service of Ukraine.

According to the Russian intelligence agency, the man used WhatsApp to contact an alleged SBU representative, sent photos of Russian military ships, and marked their approximate locations on maps.

Specifically, this refers to ships of the Russian Federation’s Black Sea Fleet on the northern side of Sevastopol.

The occupiers also claim that an acquaintance of the detainee helped establish contact with this individual. The man is charged with treason, and a Russian-controlled court has remanded him in custody.

In the territory of Crimea, which is temporarily occupied by Russia, genocide against Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars is effectively taking place, which cannot be accepted by a civilized society.

As a reminder, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, Russian security forces raided the homes of Crimean Tatars. For unknown reasons, six residents of the peninsula from various settlements were detained during the raid.

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