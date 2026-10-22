Kirill Dmitriev, Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation, stated at the Verona Eurasian Economic Forum in Istanbul that Russia is ready to expand energy cooperation with Europe and sell diesel fuel to Europe if appropriate requests are received.

The statement came amid an agreement between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the supply of Russian diesel to global markets. Russia is counting on the further development of its energy partnership with Washington and expects European countries to potentially join these efforts.

Source: Glavkom.

The U.S. consumes about 4 million barrels of diesel fuel per day, so the first shipment of Russian diesel will cover less than two hours of U.S. consumption.

Czech President Petr Pavel stated that the U.S. agreement with the Russian Federation—an aggressor state—on the supply of diesel fuel has complicated the prospects for a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. According to him, before U.S. President Donald Trump lifted sanctions on Russian diesel, the parties were quite close to a ceasefire.

Republican Senator Tom Tillis stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is manipulating U.S. President Donald Trump, diverting American support away from Ukraine. He also criticized the possible easing of sanctions against Russia and called for an investigation into who is blocking the supply of Patriot missiles to Ukraine from third countries.

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