Ukrainian military personnel detected and destroyed a Russian “Buk-M1” anti-aircraft missile system that the occupiers were using to counter Ukrainian aircraft.

The operation was carried out by operators of the 433rd Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment within the area of responsibility of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Forces. The Russians attempted to conceal their equipment in forest belts.

During the subsequent sortie, Ukrainian operators also struck another camouflaged target—an anti-aircraft missile system of an unidentified type.

Source: 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian defenders eliminated Sergei Kucherov, a Russian occupier on the front lines—a multiple Russian cycling champion, World Cup winner, and participant in two Olympic Games.

Commander of the “Center” Military Group, Brigadier General Andriy Biletsky, stated that Ukraine may achieve new successes on the front lines in the very near future. According to him, in terms of scale and results, these successes could be comparable to Operation “Vivaldi.”

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