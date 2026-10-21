Russia, as an aggressor state, has stepped up drone attacks on Kyiv, Ukraine. Since January, more than 190 people have been killed in these attacks in the capital, The Japan Times reports.

Air-raid alerts change daily routines

Air-raid alerts and explosions disrupt Kyiv residents’ nighttime rest and shape their daily schedules. The publication described the morning of 44-year-old Anastasiia Zhmutska, who works at a hospital and is raising three children.

At 8:15 a.m., the air-raid alert ended, and an explosion was heard in the distance. After that, Zhmutska was able to take her 14-year-old son Orest to school.

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Work and family

Zhmutska said that since the end of summer, Russia has added several extra tasks to her life. Air-raid alerts and explosions interrupt her nights, while during the day she combines her hospital work with caring for her children.

In an AFP-Jiji photograph published alongside the article, Zhmutska stands on a bus on her way home after work in Kyiv.

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