In Brussels, Belgium, the European Union is preparing to persuade Canada and the United Kingdom to increase support for Ukraine in order to reduce its projected €70 billion funding gap in 2027. Politico Europe reports, citing EU officials and diplomats.

The issue may be raised at the EU-Canada summit scheduled for October 29–30 in Montreal, as well as at the EU-United Kingdom summit on November 20. The publication's sources noted that Brussels does not expect a formal agreement to exchange closer economic or defense cooperation for additional funding for Kyiv. At the same time, the scale of support for Ukraine may affect the political backdrop of the negotiations.

Ukraine's needs in 2027

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU and its member states provide 80% of external assistance to Ukraine and called on other partners to step up. The European Union has already committed to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan in 2026–2027, which is expected to cover approximately two-thirds of the country's needs.

Brussels expected Canada, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Norway to provide another €45 billion. However, some of the expected funds are arriving slowly because other governments have not yet made final decisions on the amount of support or have not transferred it.

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European Commissioner for Economy Valdis Dombrovskis said that the need to secure financial support for Ukraine in 2027 was discussed at meetings of the IMF and the World Bank in Bangkok. According to him, he stressed the need for a broad sharing of the financial burden among international partners while Ukraine is resisting Russian aggression.

Support from Canada and Britain

The United Kingdom government says it is committed to providing Ukraine with a total of £25 billion. Canada pledged the equivalent of €5.4 billion in military assistance and €8.2 billion in direct financial support. Catherine Séguin, a spokesperson for Canada's Privy Council Office, told Politico Europe that Ottawa had committed nearly C$26 billion for military, financial, humanitarian, and development assistance.

According to the EU, its institutions and member states have provided Ukraine with more than €231 billion since the start of the full-scale invasion by the aggressor state, Russia. This amount includes military assistance, budget support, guarantees, assistance to Ukrainians residing in the bloc's countries, as well as proceeds from immobilized Russian assets.

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