Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave an interview to the podcast *The Diary of a CEO*, in which he spoke about the psychological burden of leading the country during a full-scale war, his refusal to leave Kyiv in the early days of the invasion, and the challenges of international negotiations.

The episode focuses on Zelenskyy’s personal experience as president amid the war, which began with Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

Why Russia Miscalculated

One of the topics of conversation, according to Zelenskyy, was Russia’s strategic mistake. This refers to the Russian leadership’s failure to recognize that Ukrainians are a distinct people, ready to fight for their own freedom and independence.

The president also spoke about how what he witnessed in the de-occupied cities shaped his personal perception of the war. According to the episode’s description, the consequences of Russian aggression transformed the political conflict into a personal tragedy, after which forgiveness became impossible.

Why Zelenskyy Stayed in Kyiv

The podcast devoted special attention to the president’s decision not to evacuate the capital at the start of the full-scale invasion. According to the episode description, Zelenskyy considered his presence in Kyiv necessary to support Ukrainians and prevent them from capitulating out of fear.

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The president also spoke about the constant psychological strain, nightly military briefings, and the need to make decisions amid a protracted war.

Negotiations and Terms of Peace

Another topic of discussion was international diplomacy and the conditions for ending the war. The podcast addressed the issue of Russia’s responsibility for its actions and the need to distinguish a genuine diplomatic settlement from attempts to shift responsibility for the consequences of the aggression onto other factors, particularly global energy markets.

The interview was published on The Diary Of A CEO.

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Russia Supported a Trilateral Meeting at the Negotiation Team Level – Zelenskyy

U.S. Special Representative Jared Kushner announced that positive progress had been made during negotiations to end the war and lay the groundwork for a lasting peace. He made this statement following a meeting with Russian dictator Putin.

Ukraine and Russia agreed to the U.S. proposal to resume trilateral negotiations at the technical level. The initiative was supported following meetings between U.S. representatives in Oslo and St. Petersburg.

It should be noted that the Trump administration plans to change the format of the negotiations regarding Ukraine.

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