Negotiations on resolving the war in Ukraine are scheduled to take place in the first half of November in Abu Dhabi in a trilateral format involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia.

According to Peskov, the possibility of the European Union’s special envoy participating will depend on Brussels’ position.

“A comprehensive resolution of the war is impossible without discussing the security concerns of both Russia and Ukraine,” the Kremlin spokesperson said.

Peskov did not provide any further details regarding the planned meeting.

On October 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Oslo with U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Støre and Finnish President Alexander Stubb also participated in the talks.

The next day, Witkoff traveled to St. Petersburg for a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Kremlin Special Representative Kirill Dmitriev also joined the talks.

The American envoy reported that he had brought Putin documents containing proposals on approaches to ending the war. After the meeting, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov stated that the parties were allegedly nearing an end to the war.

According to Axios, citing sources, following talks in Oslo and St. Petersburg, Ukraine and Russia agreed to resume trilateral negotiations with the participation of the United States.

At the same time, according to an RBC-Ukraine source, officials in Kyiv consider it unlikely that an agreement on an energy truce will be reached following the latest talks.

Instead, the Ukrainian side sees the resumption of negotiations at the delegation level and the coordination of de-escalation measures as a possible outcome.

The publication’s source noted that ahead of the U.S. congressional elections scheduled for November 3, the main political outcome could be the resumption of the negotiation process itself. At the same time, positive results in the humanitarian sphere are expected sooner.

Ukraine is interested in ensuring that not only representatives from Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia, but also European partners, participate in the next meeting. However, the format of the talks and the composition of the participants still need to be clarified.

This was stated by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Earlier, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance stated that Ukraine and Russia had agreed to sit down at the negotiating table, but the parties still have significant differences regarding the terms of a possible peace agreement.

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that Abu Dhabi is being considered as a potential venue for trilateral talks between the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine.

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