Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in Oslo, Norway, on October 21 that Kyiv, together with its European partners, had prepared proposals to advance toward peace. These include a possible trilateral meeting of the leaders of Ukraine, the United States and Russia, the aggressor state.

As Anadolu Agency reports, Zelenskyy spoke at a press conference alongside Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. According to the president, Ukraine is not losing the war, but is losing people and time due to Russian attacks, while Ukrainian children are being deprived of their childhood.

Proposals for the peace process

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready for negotiations and supports working on various ceasefire formats for de-escalation. He expressed hope that the United States would convey the proposals of Kyiv and its European partners to Moscow.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The president noted that U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff joined the meeting in Oslo, while Jared Kushner, son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump, participated online. They discussed sensitive issues, security guarantees and Ukraine's post-war reconstruction. According to Zelenskyy, Witkoff was due to travel to Russia the following day.

Energy truce and U.S. support

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine supported the U.S. proposal for an energy truce, but accused Russia, the aggressor state, of continuing attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. According to him, Kyiv had proposed refraining from strikes on sensitive Russian energy facilities if Moscow stopped attacks on Ukraine's corresponding infrastructure.

The president also reported a conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. They discussed Starlink connectivity, interceptor missiles for air defense and intelligence sharing. Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine receives intelligence from the United States, including through an early warning system for Russian ballistic attacks, and stressed that decisions on Ukraine's future can be legitimate only if Kyiv takes part in negotiations.

Read us on