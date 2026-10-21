According to the General Staff, on October 20, Russian forces carried out 64 airstrikes and dropped 223 guided bombs. The occupiers also deployed 5,881 kamikaze drones and carried out 1,925 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas. Fighting continued in several sectors of the front. Russian troops attempted to advance in eastern and southern Ukraine, while the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled the attacks and inflicted losses on the enemy.

Where fighting took place in the Kharkiv and Luhansk regions

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Russian troops carried out two airstrikes and dropped five guided bombs. They also shelled Ukrainian positions and populated areas 38 times.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the occupiers attacked Ukrainian units 12 times. They attempted to advance toward Ternova, Starytsia, Blahodatne, Symynivka, Vovchanski Khutory, Zakharivka, Okhrimivka, Volokhivske, Vilkhuvatka, and Chuhunivka. At the time of publication, four of these attacks were still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian troops attempted to improve their positions seven times. Assaults took place toward Malaya Shapkivka and Radkivka.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian forces repelled one attempt by the enemy to advance toward Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled six attacks. Russian units attempted to advance in the areas of Ozerny, Kryva Luka, Orekhuvatka, and Yurkivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian troops did not carry out any assaults over the past 24 hours.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 33 assaults were repelled.

The Kostiantynivka sector remains one of the most intense sections of the front. According to the General Staff, Ukrainian forces repelled 33 Russian assaults.

The occupiers attacked near Kostiantynivka and also attempted to advance toward Novoselivka, Mykolaipillia, Novopavlivka, Hruzke, Pryiut, Dobropillia, Vilne, Kolodyaz, and Kucherove Yar. At the time of the evening report, three assaults were still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, military equipment and dozens of shelters were destroyed

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops carried out 26 attacks. They attempted to advance near Dobropillia, Hannivka, Dorozhne, Novyi Donbas, Krasnopodillia, Bilytske, Serhiivka, Myrne, Molodetske, and Muravka. Two attacks were still ongoing at the time of this report.

According to preliminary estimates by the General Staff, over the past 24 hours on this section of the front, Ukrainian forces eliminated 64 Russian soldiers, and another 19 occupiers were wounded. The Defense Forces also destroyed 17 vehicles, one special equipment unit, and four enemy shelters. Another four vehicles, two artillery pieces, one special-purpose vehicle, and 55 Russian military shelters were damaged. In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed or neutralized 80 drones of various types. All of these figures are preliminary and subject to revision.

Russian attacks continued in the south as well

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched a single attack toward Myrne.

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defense Forces repelled 14 attacks. Russian troops attempted to advance toward Rybne, Verkhnia Tersa, Hirkyi, Zaliznychne, Omelnyk, Novoselivka, and Yegorivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupiers attempted to improve their position by attacking toward Novoyakovlivka. As of the evening update, this attempt was still ongoing.

In the Dnipro sector, Russian troops did not carry out any assault operations.

No significant changes in the situation were reported on other sections of the front. Overall, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of 10:00 p.m. on October 20, Ukrainian forces continued to repel the Russian offensive on several fronts. The heaviest fighting was reported in the Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk sectors, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During a seven-week special operation in the Sumy region, fighters from the Group 10 special forces unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine thwarted the Russian troops’ offensive plans and prevented the cutting off of Ukrainian supply routes.

Andriy Biletsky, commander of the Third Army Corps, recorded a video address directly from Sviatohirsk. He stated that the city remains under the control of the Ukrainian military, thereby refuting claims by Russian leadership that the town had allegedly been captured.