Instead of four months—30 days to undergo a medical examination after captivity

The agency has amended the Regulations on Military Medical Examinations in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The new rules apply to service members released from Russian captivity. Previously, the Military Medical Examination Commission’s decision regarding the need for treatment and the connection between wounds, injuries, concussions, disabilities, and illnesses and military service had to be issued no later than four months after the start of treatment. Now, a separate deadline has been established for service members released from captivity: up to 30 days after repatriation.

The Ministry of Defense explains that this will help servicemembers complete the necessary procedures more quickly and receive the benefits to which they are entitled. “Servicemembers will become eligible for social benefits and payments sooner, as the need for treatment and the causal link between injuries and illnesses will be established more quickly,” explained Lyubov Galan, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

Injuries and illnesses sustained in captivity will be taken into account during medical examinations

Separately, the new rules specify how the health status of service members who sustained injuries or fell ill while in captivity will be assessed.

In such cases, the medical commission must establish a causal link between the injury or illness and the defense of the homeland. This is important because the commission’s conclusion determines the soldier’s future treatment, benefits, and social guarantees.

In particular, service members may be entitled to additional compensation during their treatment. If, as a result of injuries or illnesses, a person is determined to have a disability or partial loss of working capacity, they may be eligible for a one-time cash benefit. Appropriate pension benefits are also provided, including an increased pension if there are legal grounds for it.

Why the Timeframes Were Shortened

The Ministry of Defense notes that undergoing a medical examination by the Medical Commission is a crucial step after a servicemember’s return from captivity. The commission assesses the servicemember’s health, determines the need for treatment, and establishes the circumstances that affect future medical care and social protection.

Shortening the timeframe is intended to reduce the waiting time for relevant decisions. As a result, servicemembers released from captivity will be able to apply for the payments and guarantees provided by law sooner. At the same time, the new timeframe applies specifically to the medical examination for servicemembers after repatriation. This in itself does not mean that all benefits will be granted automatically; relevant medical findings and documentation may be required for this purpose. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.