A drone attacked a municipal bus in Zaporizhzhia—one person was injured

Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported the attack. “The Russians attacked a municipal bus in Zaporizhzhia,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to preliminary data, a Russian FPV drone struck the roof of the bus. The impact damaged the vehicle. One person is known to have been injured. No details about the person’s condition are available at this time. Information regarding other possible consequences of the attack has not yet been released. Details of the incident are being clarified.

A 27-year-old woman was killed in Zaporizhzhia as a result of a Russian attack. Two other people were injured, including a six-year-old girl. The strike damaged two apartment buildings, 18 cars, and an educational institution.