The Russian attack on the energy infrastructure of the Lviv region led to a widespread power outage in Novoyavorivsk. In the city, home to more than 31,000 people, nearly 30,000 residents were left without electricity. According to him, the emergency power outage affected not only the city but also the surrounding villages, which receive electricity via lines operated by the state-owned company “Ukrenergo.” At the same time, some settlements in the community remained with power, as they are served by other providers.

“The city of Novoyavorivsk is currently completely without power. This includes all customers and the surrounding villages served by ‘Ukrenergo.’ But in our community, some areas have power while others do not, because we have different suppliers. The largest number of people—nearly 30,000—are currently without power in Novoyavorivsk,” Matselyukh said.

Water will be supplied on a schedule

Due to the power outage in Novoyavorivsk, the water supply has also been cut off. To restore utility services, local authorities quickly switched the relevant facilities to autonomous generators. Water will now be supplied to residents according to a special hourly schedule. This means it will not be available continuously, but only at specific times.

Local authorities announced changes to the operation of public utilities following the power outage. However, the announcement does not specify how long the restrictions will last or when the city will be able to fully restore electricity and water supply.

Russia attacked the region’s energy infrastructure twice

According to local authorities, Russian attacks on the energy infrastructure of the Lviv region lasted more than half a day. On the night of October 19–20, Russian troops deployed rocket-powered drones. Several direct hits on the infrastructure facility were recorded at that time. During the day, the Russian army launched a second strike on the region’s energy facilities. Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, reported that one person was injured as a result of the latest airstrike.

The damage to the energy infrastructure caused power outages and disrupted the operation of utility systems. Currently, water is being supplied on a scheduled basis in Novoyavorivsk, and energy and utility services are expected to restore normal operations once the damage from the attack has been repaired. This was reported by Volodymyr Matselyukh, head of the Novoyavorivsk territorial community, in a comment to Suspilne.

On the afternoon of October 20, Russian forces continued to attack the Lviv region with jet-powered drones. A police officer was injured in the strike and was hospitalized.