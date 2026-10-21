RCB reports no threat to Poland after attack on Ukraine — Interia

In Poland, the Government Security Centre (RCB) reported the end of Russia’s — the aggressor state’s — air attack on Ukraine and the absence of any threat on Polish territory. Residents of the Lublin and Podkarpackie voivodeships received SMS messages before 5 a.m., Interia reports.

Polish aviation operated in the country’s airspace

Earlier, after 2:30 a.m., the RCB warned residents about a Russian airstrike on Ukraine. The message stated that the situation was being monitored and that Polish aviation was operating in Poland’s airspace. Recipients were also urged to wait for further messages.

The alert was sent to mobile network users in a number of districts of the Lublin Voivodeship, including Lublin, Chełm, Zamość and Biała Podlaska. In the Podkarpackie Voivodeship, the notification covered, among others, Rzeszów, Przemyśl, Krosno and Tarnobrzeg.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Previous alerts

According to the outlet, on Tuesday the RCB issued warnings four times over Russian attacks on Ukraine. One of them concerned the threat of an airstrike for ten districts of the Podkarpackie Voivodeship. Recipients were advised to find a safe place and follow the instructions of the services; the warning was later cancelled.

Lt. Col. Jacek Goryszewski, spokesperson for the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, explained that unmanned aerial vehicles had been observed near the Polish border. According to him, one of them reached its target approximately 15 kilometres from the border.

Read us on