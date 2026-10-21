Russia attacked a facility in the Lviv region with a drone; two people were injured

On the night of October 21, Russian troops attacked a facility in the Zhovkivska community of Lviv Oblast with a drone. The strike caused a fire at the facility, and two people were injured.

“During the air raid alert, which lasted from 3:33 a.m. to 3:58 a.m. today, the enemy attacked a facility in the Zhovkivska community. Two employees were injured. They sustained moderate injuries. There was a fire, which was quickly extinguished by State Emergency Service specialists,” the head of the Regional Military Administration reported.

According to him, a private home in a neighboring settlement was also damaged by falling drone debris. Windows were shattered, doors were destroyed, and a small crater formed nearby. No one sought medical attention.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi

Three people, including a 16-year-old child, were injured as a result of the Russian attack on the Poltava region.

One person was killed as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv; a drone struck a 24-story building.

As a reminder, Russian drones attacked Kyiv, causing fires in two districts.

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

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