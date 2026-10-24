Over the past 24 hours, the Russian military lost another 1,980 soldiers and two air defense systems in the war against Ukraine

The total combat losses of the Russian army since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine—from February 24, 2022, to October 24, 2026—amount to approximately 1,576,600 personnel. Over the past day, Russian forces lost another 1,980 soldiers.

According to the General Staff, as of October 24, the Russian army had also lost 12,444 tanks and 25,600 armored combat vehicles.

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed another five tanks and three armored vehicles.

Other estimated losses of Russian forces include:

artillery systems — 51,565 units (+64 over the past 24 hours);

multiple launch rocket systems — 2,232 (+2);

air defense systems — 1,722 (+2);

aircraft — 443;

helicopters — 356;

ground-based robotic systems — 3,011 (+8);

operational-tactical drones — 579,064 (+1,855);

cruise missiles — 5,138;

ships and boats — 35;

submarines — 2;

Vehicles and tanker trucks — 166,501 (+413);

specialized equipment — 4,852 (+1).

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that data on combat losses of Russian troops is being updated.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

Over the course of two months, operators from the 8th Special Operations Forces Regiment eliminated more than 25 occupiers and captured another 13.

On October 22 and during the night of October 23, Ukrainian defense forces struck a number of Russian military targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Among the targets struck were storage and launch sites for attack drones, ammunition and logistics depots, as well as a Russian military command post.

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