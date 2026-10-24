Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 101 of 126 Russian drones overnight

On the night of October 23–24, Ukraine’s Air Defense Forces shot down 101 of the 126 attack drones used by Russian forces to attack the country. Among the drones intercepted were 50 Shahed-type jet-powered drones.

According to military reports, starting at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 23, Russian invaders launched 126 attack UAVs at Ukraine. These included Shahed-type drones—specifically, 61 jet-powered ones—as well as S8000 “Banderole”/“Dan-T,” “Gerbera,” and “Parody”-type decoy drones.

The drones were launched from the Russian cities of Orel, Kursk, Shatalovo, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk, Gvardeyskoye in occupied Crimea, and from the waters of the Sea of Azov.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, were deployed to repel the Russian air attack.

According to preliminary data as of 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down or neutralized 101 Shahed-type drones, including 50 jet-powered drones, “Gerbera” drones, and other types of drones.

At the same time, Russian drones were recorded striking 14 locations, and downed targets and their debris were found at five locations.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram.

Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 70 times with drones and artillery. Four districts came under fire, including Dnipro, the Nikopol region, and Kryvyi Rih. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed and 11 others were wounded.

Since the evening, Russian troops have attacked Dnipro and the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 20 times with drones. Two people were injured as a result of the shelling.

Russian forces attacked five districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times throughout the day. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed, and another man was wounded and is in critical condition. Residential buildings, an administrative building, a sports school, vehicles, and infrastructure were hit.

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