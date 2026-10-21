Russian troops have advanced in the Huliaipole direction, according to DeepState

Russian troops have advanced near the village of Krynychne in the Polohivsky District of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

“The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Krynychne (Pologivsky District, Zaporizhzhia Oblast),” according to a DeepState report.

Thus, according to the monitoring project, the enemy is advancing in the Huliaipole direction.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, which updated its map of combat operations.

Over the past 24 hours, 269 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines in Ukraine. Among the specified directions, Russian troops carried out the most intense assaults in the Kostiantynivka direction, where 37 attacks took place.

One person was killed as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv; a drone struck a 24-story building.

As a reminder, Russian drones attacked Kyiv, causing fires in two districts.

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

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