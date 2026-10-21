Russia has attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 30 times, damaging homes and a dormitory

Since the evening of October 20, Russian troops have attacked three districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 30 times using drones, artillery, and missiles. A 50-year-old man was wounded as a result of the shelling.

According to him, a dormitory building in the Dniprovskyi district was damaged as a result of the Russian attack.

In the Nikopol district, the district center, as well as the communities of Marganetsk, Pokrovsk, Tomakivsk, and Chervonohryhorivsk, came under enemy fire.

The shelling damaged private homes, cars, and agricultural equipment. Fires also broke out. The injured 50-year-old man was hospitalized. According to Oleksandr Ganzha, his condition is assessed as moderate.

In the Synelnykivskyi district, Russian troops attacked the district center and the Mykolaiv community. A business and a private home were damaged, and fires broke out at the sites of the strikes.

The consequences of the Russian attacks are being assessed.

This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

Three people, including a 16-year-old child, were injured as a result of a Russian attack on the Poltava region. In Kremenchuk, the Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi University campus was hit, causing a fire in an academic building, while in Poltava, fires broke out in an administrative building and a warehouse.

One person was killed as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv; a drone struck a 24-story building.

As a reminder, Russian drones attacked Kyiv, causing fires in two districts.

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

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