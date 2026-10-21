Russian drones attacked Kyiv, causing fires in two districts

Several incidents were reported in the Solomyanskyi and Desnianskyi districts of Kyiv following an attack by Russian drones on October 21. One of the drones struck a transportation infrastructure facility, causing a fire. There are also reports of drones crashing in open areas and hitting parked cars.

According to the mayor of Kyiv, a drone struck a transportation infrastructure facility in the Solomyanskyi district. The impact caused a fire. Emergency services are on the scene.

In addition, a drone was reported to have crashed in an open area in the same district of the capital. According to preliminary information, no fire broke out as a result of this incident.

Meanwhile, in the Desnianskyi district of the capital, a drone was reported to have crashed onto parked cars. Emergency services are heading to the scene.

Source: Vitali Klitschko

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14 in Lutsk, a fire broke out at an oil depot after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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