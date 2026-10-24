Video: In the Kherson region, a Russian drone attacked a man who was walking his dog

In the Kherson region, Russian occupiers attacked a civilian man who was walking his dog using a drone. Russian troops dropped explosives on them, and the fate of the civilian remains unknown at this time.

As a result of the first drop of explosives, the animal was killed, and the fate of the civilian remains unknown.

Footage of the attack on the civilian man was shared by the occupiers on social media.

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Residents of the Kherson region were urged not to ignore the danger and to be prepared for evacuation.

On the night of September 1, Russia launched a massive attack on Odesa and the Odesa region. The enemy used loitering munitions, conventional and rocket-powered drones, as well as other high-speed targets.

Over the past 24 hours, on August 31, Russian troops carried out 981 strikes on 57 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. Two people were killed and eight others were wounded as a result of the enemy attacks.

Earlier, Russia attacked a facility in Novhorod-Siverskyi.

As a reminder, a massive attack on the Kyiv region left one person dead and eight wounded.

Russia also launched a massive missile attack on Kyiv overnight, resulting in fatalities.

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