A Russian drone struck an educational institution in Kremenchuk, causing a fire

In Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, a Russian drone struck an educational institution. According to local residents, the fifth building of the Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi Kremenchuk National University was struck. A fire broke out after the attack; one person is reported to have been injured.

Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, reported the strike on the educational institution. According to him, all relevant emergency services are on the scene. Details regarding the consequences of the attack are being clarified.

According to preliminary data from the Regional Military Administration, one person was injured as a result of the strike. The report contains no other confirmed information about casualties.

“In Kremenchuk, an enemy UAV struck an educational institution. A fire broke out. All emergency services are on the scene. Preliminary reports indicate that one person was injured. The information is being verified,” said Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional State Administration.

Local residents report that Building 5 of the Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi Kremenchuk National University has been damaged.

Source: Poltava Regional State Administration

Earlier reports indicated that Kremenchuk was under attack by Russian forces.

The number of casualties following the Russian Federation’s attack on Kremenchuk has risen to 34.

As a reminder, at least two people were killed in Kyiv as a result of a nighttime attack.

Russia struck Zaporizhzhia’s transportation infrastructure.

Russia also struck Dnipro with ballistic missiles, damaging a facility.

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