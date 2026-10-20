Russian occupiers struck the Epicenter in the Mykolaiv region with a drone

On the evening of October 20, Russian forces struck the “Epicenter” shopping center in the city of Pervomaisk, Mykolaiv Oblast.

According to local authorities, the enemy attack took place at 6:31 p.m. using a strike drone. At that time, relevant agencies were still verifying information regarding possible casualties, as well as the extent of the damage and the consequences of the strike.

Source: Pervomaisk District State Administration.

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14 in Lutsk, a fire broke out at an oil depot after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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