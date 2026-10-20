After October 4, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out another operation to deliver aid to Oleshky. During the operation, residents received nearly two metric tons of food. In total, more than four metric tons of humanitarian aid have already been delivered to the city. “These are the most essential medicines and food items,” Tolokonnikov emphasized.

People in Oleshky are short on food and money

The food situation in the city remains dire. According to a representative of the Regional Military Administration, there are reports of people who have lost as much as 50 kilograms due to a lack of food, particularly high-protein foods. Residents mainly eat what they grow in their own gardens or can barter for from others. Some manage to travel to neighboring towns to buy food. However, even this does not solve the problem: many have already run out of money, and they cannot withdraw cash.

The situation is hardest on the elderly and those with limited mobility. They are often unable to leave the city on their own or reach places where food is still available. As a result, these residents depend on their own supplies, assistance from others, and humanitarian aid that the Ukrainian military is trying to deliver. Tolokonnikov also drew attention to statements by the Russian occupiers, who attribute problems with food deliveries to alleged interference by Ukrainian drones.

At the same time, he said, the Russian military continues to bring weapons and drones into the city. The regional administration representative questioned the occupiers’ explanation, noting that while they claim they cannot deliver food to civilians, military shipments are making their way into the city.

Aid Deliveries Continue Despite the Danger

The Ukrainian side plans to continue operations to deliver food and medicine to Oleshky. However, such missions pose a risk to the military personnel operating the drones. According to Tolokonnikov, the Russians are actively hunting down drone operators, and there have already been instances of attacks against them. Despite the danger, in most cases, humanitarian aid still reaches the people.

Oleshky remains effectively blockaded by Russian occupiers. Tolokonnikov explained that the city is being used as a firing position to shell Kherson. According to him, Russian troops are taking cover behind residential buildings where civilians remain. “And to prevent the Ukrainian Defense Forces from striking those residential areas, there must be people there—our people—whom we will not target,” said the deputy head of the Regional Military Administration.

Leaving the city is very difficult

There have been attempts to leave Oleshky, but the route to territory controlled by Ukraine remains dangerous. According to Tolokonnikov, people have to navigate mined areas and roads littered with the bodies of those who previously tried to escape but did not reach a safe place. The distance from Oleshky to Radensk is about 20 kilometers. For the elderly and residents with mobility issues, such a distance poses a serious challenge. Even for a healthy person, covering this distance under such conditions is no easy feat.

A representative of the Regional Military Administration also reported that information has emerged about 13 more people who allegedly managed to leave Oleshky or were evacuated from Radensk. According to him, they may be heading toward territory controlled by Ukraine. However, this information has yet to be confirmed. “We’ll see in the near future when they arrive and what they have to say,” Tolokonnikov noted.

He added that even if some residents manage to leave, there will still be people in the city who cannot get out on their own. According to him, the occupiers claim they are not holding civilians captive, but at the same time are mining the area around the city. As a result, the elderly and those unable to travel long distances on their own are effectively trapped and waiting for help.

About 30 children may still be in Oleshky

The situation with the children who are still in the occupied city is a particular cause for concern. According to Tolokonnikov, there may currently be about 30 minors remaining there. Earlier reports indicated that approximately 2,000 residents remained in Oleshky, including about 50 children. Now, based on available data, the number of children may have decreased to 30.

At the same time, it is difficult to determine exactly how many people are still in the city. Ukrainian authorities rely on information from verified sources who remain in the temporarily occupied territory. Therefore, the figures provided cannot be considered final.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration emphasizes that the Ukrainian side will continue to strive to deliver essential food and medicine to the residents of Oleshky. For people who cannot leave and have been left without means of subsistence, such aid can be critically important. Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, deputy head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, spoke about this in an interview with Ukrainian Radio.

During a phone call with Pope Leo XIV, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy raised the issue of the humanitarian situation in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region. The head of state expressed hope that humanitarian aid could be delivered to the city and that civilian residents could be safely evacuated.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Oleshky in the Kherson region, which is occupied by Russian troops, is an example of genocide. According to him, the invaders have deprived local residents, particularly children, of access to food, and the city has suffered extensive destruction.